Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

TMO opened at $328.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

