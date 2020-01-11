Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in US Foods by 11.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,117,000 after buying an additional 1,702,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in US Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,347,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,500,000 after buying an additional 380,511 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in US Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after buying an additional 547,512 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in US Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,704,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,979,000 after buying an additional 268,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in US Foods by 47.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

