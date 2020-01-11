Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,840,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,697. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $264.88 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.53 and a one year high of $305.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.58 and a 200 day moving average of $268.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.