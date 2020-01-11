Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,468,000.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

