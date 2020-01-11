Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in CoStar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $645.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.76. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $647.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.