Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

