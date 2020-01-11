Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 50,476 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Edison International by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Edison International by 111.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Edison International by 51.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,304,000 after acquiring an additional 794,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE:EIX opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

