Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,625,000 after purchasing an additional 626,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,767,000 after purchasing an additional 428,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 77.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after purchasing an additional 808,710 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 106.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

