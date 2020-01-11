Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.76 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $298.88 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $182.46 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.33 and its 200-day moving average is $269.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.40, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.93.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

