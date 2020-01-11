Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 109,137 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,137 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE:REG opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.