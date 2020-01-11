Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 79,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Continental Resources by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

NYSE:CLR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

