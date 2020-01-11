eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,841 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 44,831 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,517,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of EBAY opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. eBay’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

