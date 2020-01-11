Diversified Trust Co Sells 8,799 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HSBC were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 290.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 205,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 123.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 1,386,214 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 242,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $6,884,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 183.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 111,172 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.14 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

