Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,207,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after purchasing an additional 387,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.25 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

