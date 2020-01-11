5,553 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,109,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 320.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.32.

Prologis stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

