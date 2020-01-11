Diversified Trust Co Invests $458,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $169.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.60 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.