Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,054.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after acquiring an additional 888,033 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 46.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 255,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $150.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

