Diversified Trust Co Acquires 420 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $149.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

