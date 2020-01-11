Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $656,027.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,873 shares of company stock worth $3,930,442. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

