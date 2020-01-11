UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $60.18 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.