Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,125 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Avanos Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

