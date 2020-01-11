Diversified Trust Co Has $463,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE B opened at $62.77 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $3,516,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.