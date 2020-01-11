Diversified Trust Co Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $87.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,561 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

