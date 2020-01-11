Diversified Trust Co Has $503,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CONMED were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $24,934,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $24,616,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CONMED by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $10,351,000.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

