Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 186.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 895,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,762,858 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW opened at $90.48 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

