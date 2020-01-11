Diversified Trust Co Has $474,000 Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,875,314,000 after buying an additional 227,435 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,209,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $226,696,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after buying an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 420,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,554,000 after buying an additional 224,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $333.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $255.83 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

