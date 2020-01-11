Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.74.

SNAP stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $112,467.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,562,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $474,270.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Snap
Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Snap
Core-Mark Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Core-Mark Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Habit Restaurants Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Habit Restaurants Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
CommVault Systems Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CommVault Systems Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daimler to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daimler to Strong Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report