Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.74.

SNAP stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $112,467.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,562,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $474,270.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

