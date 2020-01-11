Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

CORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after buying an additional 263,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,801,000 after buying an additional 85,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Core-Mark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,194,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

