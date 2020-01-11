Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HABT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of HABT stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a PE ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.