CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

CVLT stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares in the company, valued at $983,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.