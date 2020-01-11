Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ETON stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

