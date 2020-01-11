Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Strong Sell

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.96 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

