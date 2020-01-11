Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 126.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SNCR stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $258.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The company had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

