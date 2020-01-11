Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $390.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $370.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $339.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.67. Adobe has a 52-week low of $231.96 and a 52-week high of $343.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

