New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

