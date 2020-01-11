H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.04.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

