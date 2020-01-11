Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNDT. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price target on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Conduent stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Conduent has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Conduent by 1,014.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $67,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Conduent by 28.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Conduent by 47.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

