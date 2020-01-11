PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerFleet stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 199,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of PowerFleet as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.