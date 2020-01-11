First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.76 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,266,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,557,000 after buying an additional 240,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after buying an additional 175,710 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,668,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

