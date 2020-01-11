Hexavest Inc. Makes New $586,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 145.3% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $24.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

