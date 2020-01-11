Hexavest Inc. Takes $641,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

