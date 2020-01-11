Hexavest Inc. Buys New Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.07% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 171,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.01. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

