Hexavest Inc. Sells 12,110 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth about $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 31.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.