BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. BRP Inc has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOO. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

