Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 30,368 Shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000.

MRGR opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. ProShares Merger ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Merger ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

