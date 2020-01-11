Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $212.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

