Hexavest Inc. Acquires 8,890 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

RSX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Russia ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

