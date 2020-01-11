iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

IWO opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $178.18 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

