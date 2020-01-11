Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $101.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.