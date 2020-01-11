Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 128 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $659,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 33.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $143.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

